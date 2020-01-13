UrduPoint.com
Meeting Reviews Development Schemes Underway In Bahawalpur

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 07:40 PM

A meeting reviewed the progress of 245 development schemes underway in the district under Sustainable Development Achievement Program

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :A meeting reviewed the progress of 245 development schemes underway in the district under Sustainable Development Achievement Program.

The meeting held at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner office was presided over by Deputy Commissioner Shozab Saeed.

The meeting was told that these 245 development schemes would be completed with a cost of Rs 450 million, of which funds of Rs 197.367 million had been utilized.

As many as 67 schemes of the program have been completed.

The meeting was further told that 20 out of the total 36 development schemes of the Community Development Program had been completed. Amount of Rs 452 million has been utilized out of total Rs 500 million.

The meeting directed the concerned officers to ensure field visits for timely completion of projects while maintaining a high quality of work.

