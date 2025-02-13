Open Menu

Meeting Reviews DHQ Hospital Expansion Plan, Services Improvement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2025 | 03:50 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) A comprehensive emergency plan has been proposed for expansion of the emergency ward and enhancement of service delivery at the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, following the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The plan was discussed in a meeting, held by the Health Department, here on Thursday with Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Communication and Works Rana Mohammed Salim Hanif and Deputy Commissioner Salma Sulaiman in the chair. Health Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Abrar Iqbal and an official Ms. Ammara gave briefing during the District Health Council session.

The deputy commissioner called for a detailed report on the proposed expansion and service improvements at the hospital. She also directed officials concerned to review the construction material, being used at the initial stages of the project.

Rana Mohammed Salim Hanif said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was prioritising improvement of the healthcare facilities in the province. He reiterated the government's zero-tolerance policy toward negligence in public hospitals, and warned of strict action over any malpractices. He stressed doctors' role in maintaining discipline and ensuring quality healthcare services at hospitals.

