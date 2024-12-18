Open Menu

Meeting Reviews Disaster Management, Security Plan For Christmas, New Year

Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Meeting reviews disaster management, security plan for Christmas, New Year

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) A meeting of District Emergency board and District Management Authority was held

here on Wednesday with Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera

Rabbani in the chair.

The meeting reviewed the disaster management plan and special security and safety

arrangements for Christmas Day and New Year 2025.

Sumera Rabbani directed that foolproof security arrangements be ensured and that

the officers and staff of departments concerned fulfill their responsibilities effectively.

She also directed the officers concerned that mechanical rides should not be operated

without fitness certificates and that effective measures should be taken to prevent

one-wheeling.

The Secretary of District Emergency Board and District Management Authority, Punjab

Emergency Service Rescue 1122, briefed the meeting that a disaster emergency plan

had been evolved to prevent possible accidents.

In this regard, 38 ambulances, 7 fire vehicles, 5 rescue and disaster vehicles,

and 51 motorcycle ambulances would be operational throughout the district.

He further said that special "key points" would be established at all churches in

Bahawalpur district, Qainchi Chowk Yazman, the Zoo, Chowk Munir Shaheed

Ahmadpur East, Dera Nawab Sahab, and Chacha Basti Chowk Ahmadpur East.

Additionally, rescue "key points" would be set up across the city to ensure timely

response to wheelie incidents. He mentioned that contact number for the rescue

control room was 9250500, and the contact number for control room established

under the district administration is 9250508.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioners and officers from the

departments concerned.

Related Topics

Fire Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Christmas Vehicles Ahmadpur East Yazman Rescue 1122 All From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives Guinness certificate for Ar ..

Sharjah Ruler receives Guinness certificate for Arabic Dictionary

12 minutes ago
 PITB Holds An Awareness Session On ‘Organization ..

PITB Holds An Awareness Session On ‘Organizational Culture – An Islamic Pers ..

20 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs advances succession planning to stre ..

Dubai Customs advances succession planning to strengthen leadership and continui ..

23 minutes ago
 U.S. Ambassador Reinforces Trade, Investment Partn ..

U.S. Ambassador Reinforces Trade, Investment Partnership during Karachi Visit

27 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 7th Linguistic St ..

Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 7th Linguistic Studies Award

42 minutes ago
 UAE Embassy in Belgrade hosts ‘Sustainability, R ..

UAE Embassy in Belgrade hosts ‘Sustainability, Renewable Energy, and Smart Cit ..

57 minutes ago
ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup: Contest between Pakist ..

ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup: Contest between Pakistan, Malaysia washed out

3 hours ago
 Naqvi meets Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Spor ..

Naqvi meets Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Sports Badr bin Abdulrahman Al-Qad ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Municipality wins 5 awards at Harvard Bu ..

Abu Dhabi Municipality wins 5 awards at Harvard Business Council International A ..

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Education launches Specialised Trainin ..

Ministry of Education launches Specialised Training Week

3 hours ago
 TRENDS, Türkiye’s SETA explore developing resea ..

TRENDS, Türkiye’s SETA explore developing research cooperation

3 hours ago
 Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship ..

Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 to begin Thursday

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan