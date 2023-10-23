Open Menu

Meeting Reviews Disposal Of Hospital Waste

Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2023 | 05:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) District Hospital Waste Supervisory Committee meeting was held under the chair of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani.

The meeting was attended by AMS Bahawal Victoria Hospital Dr. Ijaz Rasul, DHO Dr. Khalid Chanar, Assistant Director of Environment Ansar Abbas, officers of the Livestock Department, Health Department, and other related departments.

She said that the waste material of the hospital should be destroyed properly.

Action should be taken if the waste material is not destroyed in a proper manner.

Assistant Director of Environment Ansir Abbas informed the meeting that since 18 June 2023, a total of 18 FIRs have been registered against the scrapyard owners who were involved in the purchasing and sale of waste material of the hospital.

As many as seven junk boxes were sealed. He said that the monitoring process is underway on a daily basis for better disposal of hospital waste.

