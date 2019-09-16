UrduPoint.com
Meeting Reviews Draft Amendments Mineral Sector Act

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 08:01 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Minerals, Dr Amjad Ali chaired a meeting here on Monday and reviewed the draft of amendments in KP Mineral Sector Governance Act, 2017

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Minerals, Dr Amjad Ali chaired a meeting here on Monday and reviewed the draft of amendments in KP Mineral Sector Governance Act, 2017.

Those who attended the meeting were included KP Minister for Law, Sultan Mohammad Khan, Minister for Communication & Works, Akbar Ayub, Adviser to KP CM on Energy, Himayatullah and other concerned authorities attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed different matters relating to illegal mining in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and different proposals also come under discussion. Next meeting in this regard will be held on upcoming Thursday.

