Meeting reviews education ADP of South Punjab

A meeting of the Higher Education Department (HED) South Punjab was held at the South Punjab Secretariat, chaired by Dr. Farrukh Naveed, Secretary Higher Education Department, to review Annual Development Programmes (ADP) here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) A meeting of the Higher education Department (HED) South Punjab was held at the South Punjab Secretariat, chaired by Dr. Farrukh Naveed, Secretary Higher Education Department, to review Annual Development Programmes (ADP) here on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary HED south Punjab, Sarfraz Ahmed, besides secretariat staff and the Deputy Directors of Colleges of the region.

The meeting discussed various matters, including a review of the ADP schemes and the performance of the Deputy Directors' visits.

Secretary Dr. Farukh Naveed praised the 100 pc completion of visits by all Deputy Directors and announced the issuance of honorary certificates to encourage them.

The meeting also considered various proposals to further improve the department's performance, and officers were given instructions for the implementation of future projects. Participants regarded the meeting as significant for the improvement of educational standards.

A decision was made to acknowledge the performance of the department's staff and motivate them to work harder, said a hand out issued here.