Meeting Reviews Eid Milad Arrangements

Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2023 | 06:51 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan has said that Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) will be celebrated with full religious spirit and enthusiasm.

In this regard, special arrangements including patchwork, streetlights and sanitation will be ensured on the routes of the processions across the district and a special traffic management plan would also be chalked out.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of members of the district peace committee at his office.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammad Iqbal, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Syed Asad Raza Kazmi, Coordinator District Peace Committee Hafiz Asghar Ali Cheema, Malik Zakir Hussain, Moulana Aqeel Ahmad Zaheer, Hafiz Ghulam Mohiuddin Jilani, Moulana Ayub Khan, Hafiz Abdul Ghaffar, Mufti Kifayatullah Shakir, Moulana Ahmad Mussadaq Qasmi, Syed Najam-ul-Hasan Gilani, Allama Naseem Abbas, Zafar Abbas, Master Faiz, Ayub Opal, Pir Ghulam Hussain Sultani, Hafiz Asif Sheikh, Pir Zahoor Wasif, Moulana Iqbal Ghaman, In-charge Security Branch Hafiz Saeed, CO Municipal Corporation/District Council Ulfat Shahzad, DSP Traffic Muhammad Qasim besides local officials from departments concerned attended the meeting.

