Open Menu

Meeting Reviews Emergency Plan For Juma, Eid Days

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Meeting reviews emergency plan for Juma, Eid days

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) A meeting of the District Emergency board and District Management Authority was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Ghulam Murtaza, which reviewed the Disaster Management Plan and security and safety arrangements for Jumma-tul-Wida (the last Friday of Ramzan) and Eid-ul-Fitr.

Officers from the Police, Regional Transport Authority, Health Department, Livestock, Civil Defence, WAPDA, Traffic Police, Municipal Corporation, and other relevant departments were present at the meeting. The Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters directed the officers of the relevant departments to ensure that all arrangements are completed in a timely manner.

On this occasion, the Secretary of the District Emergency Board and District Management Authority, Emergency Service Rescue 1122, briefed the meeting about the arrangements made for Jumma-tul-Wida and Eid-ul-Fitr.

He stated that during Eid-ul-Fitr, Rescue 1122 will have 31 ambulances, 7 fire vehicles, 5 rescue and disaster vehicles, 51 motorbike ambulances, and 500 rescuers on duty throughout the district. He further mentioned that Rescue "key points" will be established throughout the city for Jumma-tul-Wida and Eid-ul-Fitr, including Khatam-e-Nabuwat Chowk, Farid Gate, Saraiki Chowk, Lorri Adda (Bus Terminal), One Unit Chowk, and Model Town C Chowk. He added that in case of mobile network shutdown or network failure, the Rescue Control Room number 9250500 and the District Administration's District Control Room phone number 9250508 will be active.

Recent Stories

Peace Homes Development rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bel ..

Peace Homes Development rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell in support of Fathers’ End ..

6 minutes ago
 MoHRE fines 22 Domestic Worker Recruitment Offices ..

MoHRE fines 22 Domestic Worker Recruitment Offices in February

20 minutes ago
 Al Ansari Holding contributes AED1 million to Fath ..

Al Ansari Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

20 minutes ago
 Egypt strongly condemns Israeli incursion in Syria

Egypt strongly condemns Israeli incursion in Syria

20 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives winners of Agricultural ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives winners of Agricultural Excellence Award

20 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed attends Iftar banquet hosted by Sa ..

Hazza bin Zayed attends Iftar banquet hosted by Saeed Eid Al Ghafli in Abu Dhabi

21 minutes ago
Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ ..

Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 AD Ports Group to develop petroleum storage termin ..

AD Ports Group to develop petroleum storage terminal at Khalifa Port

2 hours ago
 AQUA Properties contributes AED1 million to Father ..

AQUA Properties contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 Prescott Real Estate Development contributes 6 res ..

Prescott Real Estate Development contributes 6 residential units to support 'Fat ..

2 hours ago
 Jafza expands Logistics Park with AED90 million in ..

Jafza expands Logistics Park with AED90 million investment t

2 hours ago
 Emirates Islamic contributes AED5 million to Fathe ..

Emirates Islamic contributes AED5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan