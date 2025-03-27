Meeting Reviews Emergency Plan For Juma, Eid Days
Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2025 | 05:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) A meeting of the District Emergency board and District Management Authority was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Ghulam Murtaza, which reviewed the Disaster Management Plan and security and safety arrangements for Jumma-tul-Wida (the last Friday of Ramzan) and Eid-ul-Fitr.
Officers from the Police, Regional Transport Authority, Health Department, Livestock, Civil Defence, WAPDA, Traffic Police, Municipal Corporation, and other relevant departments were present at the meeting. The Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters directed the officers of the relevant departments to ensure that all arrangements are completed in a timely manner.
On this occasion, the Secretary of the District Emergency Board and District Management Authority, Emergency Service Rescue 1122, briefed the meeting about the arrangements made for Jumma-tul-Wida and Eid-ul-Fitr.
He stated that during Eid-ul-Fitr, Rescue 1122 will have 31 ambulances, 7 fire vehicles, 5 rescue and disaster vehicles, 51 motorbike ambulances, and 500 rescuers on duty throughout the district. He further mentioned that Rescue "key points" will be established throughout the city for Jumma-tul-Wida and Eid-ul-Fitr, including Khatam-e-Nabuwat Chowk, Farid Gate, Saraiki Chowk, Lorri Adda (Bus Terminal), One Unit Chowk, and Model Town C Chowk. He added that in case of mobile network shutdown or network failure, the Rescue Control Room number 9250500 and the District Administration's District Control Room phone number 9250508 will be active.
