Meeting reviews expats' complaints related to Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :A meeting was held here on Tuesday to review complaints of overseas Pakistanis related to the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab

Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Vice Chairperson Chaudhry Waseem Akhtar presided over the meeting. OPC Commissioner Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari, Director General Muhammad Ahsan Waheed and Director Headquarters Anti-Corruption Rana Tajammul Abbas discussed the pending complaints of overseas Pakistanis in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the vice chairman said that complaints against the government officers were pending with the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE). The meeting was told that the ACE was making efforts to ensure swift disposal of complaints.

Out of 50 complaints, referred by the OPC to the ACE, more than 25 had been addressed so far.

The OPC commissioner shed light on details regarding cases and also suggested that officers from both the departments should meet once a month to maintain close liaison. The Facilitation Desk for overseas Pakistanis, established at the Anti-Corruption Establishment, must be made more functional to facilitate expatriates.

Director Headquarters Rana Tajammul Abbas promised his full support and cooperation in future.

OPC Director General Muhammad Ahsan Waheed stated that judicial action had been taken against the government officials on the complaints, lodged by Liaquat Ali from Gujrat, Farooq Azam from Sheikhupura, Syed Zahid Ali Naqvi, Sameena Naveed and Tariq Mehmood from Lahore.

OPC Director Legal Zahid Younis and Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Muhammad were also present.