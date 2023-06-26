Open Menu

Meeting Reviews Facilities Being Provided At Shelter House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Meeting reviews facilities being provided at shelter house

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa here on Monday to review the arrangements of the Shelter House established in Sir Sadiq Mohammad Khan Abbasi Hospital.

Director Social Welfare Sahar Siddiqa, Medical Superintendent Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital Dr.

Abdul Ghafoor Chauhan, and Deputy Director Social Welfare Muhammad Uzair were present at the meeting.

The deputy commissioner said that the people living in the shelter house should be provided with the best facilities. He said that breakfast and dinner should be given on a daily basis. He directed that Social Welfare Department in collaboration with Selani Welfare Trust must provide a cooling system and other facilities to the residents of the shelter house.

Bahawalpur

