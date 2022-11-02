Meeting reviews financial management act

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi chaired a meeting in which the financial management act was reviewed.

The finance secretary gave a briefing on the important features of the act.

The CM directed to settle the related issues and added that it should be finalized without delay because financial management is very important for the transparent use of public funds and good governance.

He noted that the financial affairs of the departments will be made more transparent while the balance between expenditures and receipts will improve economic affairs.

He vowed to fully monitor the financial affairs of the public sector departments, adding that financial management and allied issues will be reviewed after every three months. Necessary reforms will be introduced to improve the financial affairs and government departments will have to be held accountable for financial irregularities, he added.

Provincial Finance Minister Mohsin Leghari, Principal Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti and others attended the meeting.