Meeting reviews funds allocation for development schemes of ADP 2022-23

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Waraich chaired a high-level meeting at the Deputy Commissioner's Office to review the development schemes under the Annual Development Program 2022-23. Deputy Director of Development Malik Mahbub Elahi Khar and officers of related departments were present at the meeting.

The DC said that the development schemes should be completed within time and the concerned officers should visit the field to inspect the quality of the development schemes. No negligence will be tolerated in this regard, he told.

It was informed in the meeting that under the Annual Development Program 2022-23, funds of Rs 10369.377 million have been released for 128 ongoing development schemes. Out of these, Rs 3571.778 million have been used so far. Under the Annual Development Program 2022-23, work was started on 32 new development schemes and more than Rs 674 million of development funds were released for these schemes. Of which more than Rs 48 million have been utilized. Similarly, 19 new schemes have been added to the annual development program and more than Rs 1363 million of funds have been released for these schemes. Out of which funds of Rs 814 million have been used. Deputy Director of Development Malik Mehbub Elahi Khar told about the details of the ongoing development schemes of the Annual Development Program 2022-23. He said that Rs 22.5 million were released for 2 ongoing development schemes of higher education, of which Rs 12.

5 million have been used. Funds of Rs 1575.336 million have been released for 2 schemes of specialized health care and medical education, of which Rs 105.456 million have been used. More than Rs 87 million were issued for 2 development schemes of Primary and secondary health care, of which Rs 63 million have been utilized.

The Deputy Director of Development further told that Rs 1055 million funds have been released for 21 ongoing development schemes of water supply and sanitation, of which more than Rs 488 million have been used. For 3 schemes of local government and community development, Rs 32 million were released and more than Rs 20 million have been utilized. He said that more than Rs 4066 million were released for 45 new development schemes of road construction and Rs 2275 million of development funds have been used in this regard. More than Rs 909 million of funds were released for 13 ongoing schemes of the Buildings Department and Rs 326 million have been utilized. More than Rs 371 million of funds have been released for four development schemes of Urban Development and Rs 42 million have been used. For one ongoing scheme of the Information and Culture Department, Rs 55 million have been released, of which Rs 54.981 million have been used. More than Rs. 630 million in funds have been released for 18 ongoing development schemes of planning and development and Rs 107 million have been used of them. In addition, work has started on other ongoing development schemes of other departments.