Meeting reviews health facilities in hospitals of Bahawalpur district

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa has said that better treatment facilities should be provided to patients in hospitals and health centers. Medical officers and paramedical staff should perform their duties with complete dedication.

He was addressing a review meeting regarding health facilities in the committee room of the office. On this occasion, Additional Commissioner Consolidation Ashfaq Sial, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Adeel Khan, CEO Health Dr. Syed Tanveer Shah, DHO Preventive Services Dr. Osama Munir Pansuta, WHO representative Dr. Mufikar Iqbal and other relevant officers were present.

The Deputy Commissioner said that health centers should be monitored. He said that the immunization program should be carried out successfully to protect children from diseases. He said that the relevant officers should work actively in the field.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the supply of medicines in hospitals, THQs, and health centers and the availability of medical officers and staff should be ensured. Anti-dengue measures were reviewed in the meeting. On this occasion, the development schemes of the health department were also reviewed.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the development schemes should be completed on time with high quality. District Health Officer Dr. Osama Munir briefed about the treatment facilities provided in hospitals, THQs, and health centers. He also informed the meeting about the goals and the ongoing health program across the district.

Regarding universal health insurance, Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa appreciated the efforts of the health officers and staff of Bahawalpur district who won the first position in Punjab. He gave them shields and appreciation certificates.