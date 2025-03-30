Meeting Reviews Implementation Of Cleanliness Operation On Eid
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2025 | 06:30 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal has said on sunday that providing a clean environment to the citizens on the auspicious occasion of Eid was the top priority.
While chairing a review meeting on the implementation of the cleanliness operation, he said that significant cleanliness measures were being taken in rural areas as well, water spraying and lighting have been ensured in mosques, Eidgah and graveyards. Under the Eid cleaning plan, he said the cleaning staff's leaves have been cancelled and all officers and subordinate staff are active in the field.
He further said that starting the under-waste operation on the moon night, all commercial markets should be cleared by 6 am. Under the effective cleaning measures, complaints can also be registered on helpline 1718 for the convenience of citizens, while a campaign is also underway in different areas to create awareness about cleanliness.
Assistant Commissioners, Administrator Talha Saeed, COs MCs and District Council, Waste Management Company, District and Tehsil Managers were also present in the meeting.
