Meeting Reviews Implementation Of Code Of Conduct In LB Polls

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 14, 2022 | 10:22 PM

Additional Commissioner -1 Dadlu Zahrani chaired a meeting at the Commissioner's Office regarding the Code of Conduct for Local Government Elections in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Additional Commissioner -1 Dadlu Zahrani chaired a meeting at the Commissioner's Office regarding the Code of Conduct for Local Government Elections in Karachi.

DC Central Taha Saleem, DC West Ghulam Qadir Khan Talpur, DC Malir Irfan Salam Mirwani, DC Korangi Syed Muhammad Ali Zaidi attended the meeting. Representatives of DE, Muslim League-Functional, Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen, ENP and other parties attended the meeting.

Dadlu Zahrani said that all available resources would be utilized to implement the code of conduct and maintain law and order in the run up to the local body elections in Karachi.

In order to maintain the situation, implementation of comprehensive security plan should be ensured in all cases "Our commitment is to hold transparent and peaceful elections and legal action will be taken against anyone who violates the code of conduct," said Additional Commissioner One.

