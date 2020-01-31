UrduPoint.com
Meeting Reviews Implementation Of Waste Water Treatment Plants

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 07:52 PM

Meeting reviews implementation of waste water treatment plants

A meeting to review implementation of waste-water treatment plants in Sundar Industrial Estate was held here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :A meeting to review implementation of waste-water treatment plants in Sundar Industrial Estate was held here on Friday.

The meeting was jointly chaired by Chairman Judicial Commission of Water and Environment Justice (retd) Ali Akbar Qureshi and Director General Environment Protection Department Tanveer Warraich.

Deputy Director EPD Ali Ijaz briefed the meeting that initially 45 units had been inspected by the department and notices served on them under the Punjab Environmental Protection Agency Act.

President Sundar Industrial Estate Shahzad Khan said that over 450 factories were in production in Sundar Industrial Estate and contributing to the economy by generating employment of 70,000 to 80,000 people.

In a meeting with the Punjab chief minister, he said that it was decided to install Effluent Treatment Plant at Sundar Industrial Estate and Quaid�e-Azam Industrial Estate to improve environment and ecosystem through treatment of industrial waste water besides installment of treatment plants to treat waste-water.

Managing Director Wasa Zahid Aziz briefed the meeting that feasibility report about further treatments plants was in process and four waste-water treatment plants would be installed soon at Mahmood Booti, Shad Bagh, Shahdara, and Babu Sabu.

The DG EPD said that the purpose of implementing the Punjab Environmental Protection Agency Act was not to halt the businesses but to avoid pollution in any shape.

Justice (retd) Ali Akbar directed the representatives of EPD to conduct a detailed survey of Sundar Estate and decide a timeline in consultation with the industrialists.

