UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting Reviews Implementation SOPs In Cattle Markets

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 12:48 AM

Meeting reviews implementation SOPs in cattle markets

A high level meeting of the Livestock Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was held under the chairmanship of Director General (DG), Livestock Extension Dr. Alam Zeb Mohmand to ensure implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) in cattle markets, bazaars in connection with the forthcoming Eid-ul-Azha here Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :A high level meeting of the Livestock Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was held under the chairmanship of Director General (DG), Livestock Extension Dr. Alam Zeb Mohmand to ensure implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) in cattle markets, bazaars in connection with the forthcoming Eid-ul-Azha here Wednesday.

Representatives from all concerned departments were also present during the meeting which discussed in detail the implementation of SOPs during setting up cattle's markets, bazaar in connection with the forthcoming Eid-ul-Azha.

On the occasion, various proposals for adopting strict security measures in view of Corona epidemic at the places of sale and purchase of animals and implementation of SOPs were discussed.

DG Livestock Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has directed the officers to visit the cattle markets and bazaars on daily basis and inspect all the requirements and facilities and take all necessary steps to provide them.

He strongly urged that spraying should be carried out in the markets and in view of the current situation the officers of the department should perform their duties diligently.

The meeting also detailed the implementation of the schemes launched for the cattle breeders.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit Sale Market All From

Recent Stories

Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, urges people to co ..

1 hour ago

ADNEC field hospital now free of COVID-19 patients

3 hours ago

AMF releases general guidelines for central banks ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Mohammed Bin Rashid Uni ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority su ..

4 hours ago

Companies engaging in Relevant Activities must sub ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.