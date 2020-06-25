Meeting reviews implementation SOPs in cattle markets

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :A high level meeting of the Livestock Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was held under the chairmanship of Director General (DG), Livestock Extension Dr. Alam Zeb Mohmand to ensure implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) in cattle markets, bazaars in connection with the forthcoming Eid-ul-Azha here Wednesday.

Representatives from all concerned departments were also present during the meeting which discussed in detail the implementation of SOPs during setting up cattle's markets, bazaar in connection with the forthcoming Eid-ul-Azha.

On the occasion, various proposals for adopting strict security measures in view of Corona epidemic at the places of sale and purchase of animals and implementation of SOPs were discussed.

DG Livestock Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has directed the officers to visit the cattle markets and bazaars on daily basis and inspect all the requirements and facilities and take all necessary steps to provide them.

He strongly urged that spraying should be carried out in the markets and in view of the current situation the officers of the department should perform their duties diligently.

The meeting also detailed the implementation of the schemes launched for the cattle breeders.