Meeting reviews issues of Ayub Teaching Hospital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) An important meeting to review the issues of Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad was held here on Friday with the caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah in the chair.

Advisor to Caretaker Chief Minister for Health Dr. Riaz Anwar, Secretary Health Mahmood Aslam, Chairman BoG ATH Mushtaq Jadoon along with other members of BoG, Hospital Director ATH Dr. Athar Lodhi and officials of the health department attended the meeting.

The participants were briefed about the various issues being faced by the Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad and were informed that due to the flood water entering the hospital, the building is under threat and urgent measures are required to save it.

It was further informed that the hospital consists of 1400 beds but funds are being provided only for 1000 beds due to which, the hospital is facing financial issues. Similarly, necessary equipment is needed to start Cardiac Surgery in the hospital.

Trainee Medical Officers (TMOs) of Ayub Teaching Hospital are not getting honorarium of category B as TMOs of other hospitals are provided with.

The CM directed the concerned authorities to take immediate steps to resolve the problems faced by the hospital, adding that proper summaries about addressing all the aforementioned issues should be sent for the approval of the provincial cabinet.

The chief minister further directed them to arrange the required equipment/machine to start cardiac procedures in the hospital. He said that Ayub Teaching Hospital is the largest teaching hospital in the region and issues faced by it will be solved on a priority basis.

He urged upon board of Governors to suggest measures to improve service delivery in the hospital. The Board of Governors of the hospital thanked the CM for his immediate directives to resolve the problems of the hospital.

He also welcomed the chief minister's announcement for upgrading Ayub Medical College to the status of a full-fledged university.

Chairman, Board of Governors Mushtaq Jadoon, expressing his views on the occasion, said that the upgradation of Ayub Medical College to the status of a university is the need of the hour, which would be a great gift of the chief minister to the people of the region.