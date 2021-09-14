Meeting reviews issues of PWDS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia discussed issues of persons with disabilities in a meeting of the district level committee held here on Tuesday at committee room of his office.

He said the government of Punjab was taking effective steps for the welfare of special persons and solution of their problems.

On the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Amir Nazir Khichi, Deputy Director Social Welfare Muhammad Uzair, Assistant Director Labor Muhammad Amin, Deputy Director Industries Muhammad Zubair Abbasi, Deputy Director Public Relations Abid Hassan Rizvi, AMS Bahawal Victoria Hospital Dr Syed Fakhr were also present.

The deputy commissioner said 50 per cent concession should be given to the special persons in transport as per government rules and regulations.

He said messages would be displayed prominently on all bus stands regarding 50 per cent concession for PWDs on transport fares.

He said they would also take steps to fulfil three percent quota for persons with disabilities in every government as well as private office.

The Deputy Commissioner said separate counters would be set up in Ehsas Kifalat Centers to facilitate PWDs.