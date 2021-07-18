UrduPoint.com
Meeting Reviews Kasur District Development Projects

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

Meeting reviews Kasur district development projects

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :A meeting of the Development Review Committee (DRC) was held here on Sunday, with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Asia Gull in the chair.

The DC was briefed regarding annual development programme (ADP) schemes.

The DC directed the departments concerned that the best and standard material should be used in the ongoing development schemes, and all resources should be utilised for their timely completion.

He said that for construction and development of schemes, and welfare of people, all officers should perform their duties with utmost diligence and honesty.

