Meeting reviews Lahore District Overseas Pakistanis Committees performance

(@FahadShabbir)

Additional Chief Secretary Punjab Shaukat Ali has said solving problems of overseas Pakistanis is among top priorities of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Additional Chief Secretary Punjab Shaukat Ali has said solving problems of overseas Pakistanis is among top priorities of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

He was chairing a meeting called to review performance of District Overseas Pakistanis Committees of Lahore division via video, here on Thursday.

Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Commissioner Pasand Khan Buledi also briefed the meeting about the complaints resolved, referred, or pending at the Lahore division committee.

OPC Vice Chairperson Chaudhry Waseem Akhtar told the meeting the incumbent government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was concerned about the issues and problems of Pakistani expatriates.

The meeting was also attended by DOPCs Chairpersons, deputy commissioners, district police officers of Lahore division and officers concerned.