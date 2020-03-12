UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting Reviews Lahore District Overseas Pakistanis Committees Performance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 09:12 PM

Meeting reviews Lahore District Overseas Pakistanis Committees performance

Additional Chief Secretary Punjab Shaukat Ali has said solving problems of overseas Pakistanis is among top priorities of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Additional Chief Secretary Punjab Shaukat Ali has said solving problems of overseas Pakistanis is among top priorities of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

He was chairing a meeting called to review performance of District Overseas Pakistanis Committees of Lahore division via video, here on Thursday.

Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Commissioner Pasand Khan Buledi also briefed the meeting about the complaints resolved, referred, or pending at the Lahore division committee.

OPC Vice Chairperson Chaudhry Waseem Akhtar told the meeting the incumbent government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was concerned about the issues and problems of Pakistani expatriates.

The meeting was also attended by DOPCs Chairpersons, deputy commissioners, district police officers of Lahore division and officers concerned.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Police Punjab Government Top

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz appreciates Khaqan for being loyal to ..

1 minute ago

Dutch Prosecutors Demanding Court Agrees to Sugges ..

1 minute ago

China urges U.S. to stop using human rights to int ..

1 minute ago

More rain likely in Punjab areas 12 Mar 2020

1 minute ago

A letter of intent signed between ANF ,NHRSC

7 minutes ago

Parks and Horticulture Authority to mark Jashn-e-B ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.