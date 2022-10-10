Meeting reviews land acquisition for Jalalpur Irritation Project

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :A meeting was held to review the progress of land acquisition process of Jalalpur Irrigation Project in committee room, here on Monday.

The meeting was chaired by Senior Member board of Revenue Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman.

Deputy Commissioner Khushab and Deputy Commissioner Jhelum briefed the senior member about the progress.

On this occasion, the SMBR directed the Deputy Commissioner Khushab and Jhelum to speed up the process of payments to DPs of Jalalpur Irrigation Project. He said that land settlement issues in the project command areas should be settled at the earliest.

In the review meeting, Member Consolidation, Member Taxes, Irrigation, Jalalpur Project Director were also present. DC Khushab and DC Jhelum participated in the meeting through video link.