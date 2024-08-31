Meeting Reviews Land Use Classification, Mapping Issues
Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2024 | 04:40 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) A meeting of the District Planning and Design Committee (DPDC) was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Abdul Rauf Mahr to review progress on land use classification and mapping of the Lodhran district.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Syed Waseem Hassan, Chief Officer Municipal Committee Anam Masoom and other relevant officials were present. MM Pakistan Consultants gave briefing on the mapping process.
The deputy commissioner examined the ground realities of the mapping and recorded recommendations. It was decided in the meeting that the final approval of the land use classification maps would be given in the next meeting.
Additionally, the Site Development Zone Plan will be approved for making the city greener, addressing urban sprawl, and resolving traffic issues.
The Planning and Design Committee will ensure protection of green areas. DC Mahr said that the committee would execute all tasks excellently. He emphasised that work would be carried out under better planning, and illegal constructions would be prevented to enhance the city's beauty and ensure smooth traffic flow on the roads.
The meeting also reviewed transformation of land use and other related matters.
