Meeting reviews matters regarding sugar price

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :A meeting to review matters regarding sugar price was held under the chairmanship of Secretary food Punjab Waqas Ali Mehmood and Commissioner Lahore Division Saif Anjum, here on Monday.

According to spokesperson, it was stressed in the meeting to provide sugar at Rs 70 per kg to consumers in the light of orders of Islamabad High Court.

Punjab Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) Chairman and its members participated in the meeting by video link while Punjab Cane Commissioner Nadeem Abbas Bango, Industries Director General Rana Abdul Shakoor and SSP Discipline Lahore Abadat Nisar were also present.

Different options came under consideration for improving the supply of sugar in Punjab.

PSMA Chairman Nauman Ahmed Khan said that Punjab sugar mills would make efforts to provide sugar at Rs70 per kg to consumers.

Earlier, Secretary Food gave a detailed briefing to Commissioner Lahore on demand and supply mechanism of sugar.