Meeting Reviews Matters Related To Allotment Of Land To Cholistanis

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2022 | 07:38 PM

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar Friday said that 64255 applications have been received under the 5-year scheme of land allotment to landless Cholistanis

Addressing a meeting held at his office, he said out of these, 23684 applications have been approved.

A committee has been formed to review the rejected applications.

Jahangir Anwar said that 20,000 allotments have been done under the 5-year scheme of land allotment.

He said, according to the directions of the Lahore High Court, plots will be allotted by draw through Pakistan Information Technology board till 20 September 2022.

He said that a crackdown has also been launched against the illegal land possession mafia in Cholistan.

