Meeting reviews matters related to census

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office regarding the house and population census.

Deputy Commissioner said that house and population census is a national duty and collecting the correct data is very important for the development of the country.

The officers of the concerned departments and members of the civil society should cooperate with the census teams to collect accurate data records. During the house and population census campaign, correct registration of the students living in Madaris, hostels, educational institutions, and private hostels should be ensured.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Sarwar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani, Chief Statistics Officer Riaz Ahmad, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Fazlur Rehman, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar Mohsin Nisar, and officers of related departments were present in the meeting, while assistant commissioners of other tehsils participated through video link. Chief Statistics Officer Riaz Ahmed briefed the meeting about the house and population census.