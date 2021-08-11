Meeting reviews matters related to flood, retrieve Govt land

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Naushehroferoze Muhammad Tashfeen Alam on Wednesday hold a meeting with the officers of the irrigation department to discuss matters relating to expected flood and retrieve Government land.

Among others Additional deputy commissioner (2) Syed Amaar Hussain, Executive Engineer irrigation Rohri division Kandiaro Shabbir Ahmed Bhart, Executive Engineer Rohri division Moro Iftikhar Ahmed Langaah and other relevant officers were also present.

Deputy Commissioner inquired details from the irrigation officers about protective embankments of Indus river and arrangements made.

DC said that at present there was no flood like situation in the district however availability of necessary machinery and stone should be ensured on all embankments. DC also directed to remove illegal encroachments from the kacha area and warned that no negligence will be tolerated while carrying out necessary repairs of embankment. DC also directed all out efforts for retrieving Government property and land from illegal occupants. DC also inquired details from the Executive Engineers of works and services, Buildings, education works and Roads department about the performance and asked them to bring improvement in development works.