Meeting Reviews Matters Relating To Creation Of Zone-VI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2022 | 07:11 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister, Taimur Salim Jhagra here on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Committee constituted by provincial Cabinet to deliberate over matters relating to creation of Zone-VI

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister, Taimur Salim Jhagra here on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Committee constituted by provincial Cabinet to deliberate over matters relating to creation of Zone-VI.

The meeting was attended among others by KP education Minister, Atif Khan, Labor Minister, Shoukat Yousafzai, CM's aides including, Taj Muhammad Tarand, Muhammad Riaz and Wazirzada.

On this occasion, the participants of the meeting were briefed about the districts included in the new zone and number of vacancies according to population ratio.

Members of the Committee also discussed their concerns and concurred to present the draft in Cabinet meeting after finalization.

Chairing the meeting, Taimur Salim Jhagra said that all the districts had been given due share in vacancies keeping in view their population. He expressed the hope that the new zone would put positive impact on the existing zones and induce progress in less developed areas.

