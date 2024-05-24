Open Menu

Meeting Reviews Measure To Reduce Load Shedding

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2024 | 05:00 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Syed Ahmed Fawad on Friday underlined the need for taking solid measures to overcome the issue of power load shedding.

In a meeting with Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) officials and officials of relevant departments was also present in the meeting.

DC appealed to the residents of the district for their cooperation to resolve the issue of load shedding and tripping permanently and to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to consumers who regularly pay their bills.

Meeting informed that during the drive new meters would be installed besides eliminating illegal connections (Kunda culture). During the campaign, efforts would be made to reduce losses from 90 percent, after which load shedding on these feeders can be reduced.

