Meeting reviews measures against dengue

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Dengue Prevention was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq.

The meeting reviewed the measures implemented to protect against dengue.

It was reported that 2463 suspected cases of dengue have been reported from January 1 to April 16, and dengue larvae were found in 7 locations. 532 teams are actively working in the field regarding dengue prevention.

The deputy commissioner instructed the officers of the relevant departments to work actively for dengue prevention and to further improve activities on the Android user application. Officers and focal persons from relevant departments were present at the meeting.