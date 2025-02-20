Meeting Reviews Measures Against Dengue In Bahawalpur District
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2025 | 04:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Dengue Control was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Bahawalpur Ghulam Murtaza.
The meeting reviewed the measures taken for dengue control from January 1 to February 17. Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar, Chief Health Officer, officers from Bahawal Victoria Hospital and Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital, Deputy District Health Officers, entomologists, and officials from relevant departments and focal persons were present at the meeting.
The Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters directed that the implementation of dengue preventive measures be ensured. He emphasized the importance of cleanliness, including the cleaning of rooftops.
He stated that improvements should be made in Android user activities and that work should be conducted actively in the field.
He mentioned that surveillance for dengue larvae should be conducted regularly and that members of the indoor and outdoor teams formed for dengue control should work effectively in the field. The Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters stated that 10o percent coverage of hot spots related to dengue larvae breeding should be ensured throughout the district.
During the meeting, the CEO Health reported that from January 1 to February 17, a total of 1,090 suspected dengue cases had been reported in the district. He further reported that dengue larvae were found at five locations during surveillance. He stated that effective measures are being taken to eliminate dengue larvae. He informed that there are 1,850 hot spots related to dengue in the district, and coverage has been ensured. He added that there are 532 indoor and outdoor teams actively working in the field for dengue control activities throughout the district.
