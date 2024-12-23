Meeting Reviews Measures Against LPG Decanting
December 23, 2024
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) A meeting was convened under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani to assess measures taken to prevent the illegal refilling of LPG cylinders.
The Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters stated that the District Implementation Committee should play an active role in stopping the illegal refilling of LPG and the committee members should carry out effective operations in the field to eliminate decanting. She also mentioned that legal action should be taken against those using LPG cylinders in vehicles.
The meeting was attended by the Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City, Assistant Commissioner Khairpur Tamiwali, officials from the Civil Defense Department, Labor Department, Environmental Department, Municipal Committee, Police Department, Regional Transport Authority, and other relevant departments, while Assistant Commissioners from other tehsils participated in the meeting via video link.
