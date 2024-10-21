Meeting Reviews Measures Against Smog
Sumaira FH Published October 21, 2024 | 06:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) An Anti-Smog Committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumaira Rabani in which measures taken to eliminate smog were reviewed.
The Additional Deputy Commissioner said that it was extremely important to create awareness about the harms of smog, precautionary measures, and prevention so that every individual can play an active role in its mitigation. She emphasized that immediate legal action should be taken against the burning of crop residues, smoke-emitting vehicles, industrial units releasing smoke, and the burning of solid waste. She also mentioned that action should be taken against brick kiln owners who do not adopt zigzag technology. The Additional Deputy Commissioner stated that counters should be established in hospitals for the treatment of individuals affected by smog, and better medical facilities should be provided to patients. Furthermore, she said that the health department should inform people about precautionary measures and treatment related to smog.
Earlier, Assistant Director Environment Ansar Abbas briefed the meeting about the performance of relevant departments regarding anti-smog activities. The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Muhammad Shakeeb Sarwar, Medical Superintendent Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital Dr Muhammad Hamid, District Health Officer, Deputy Director Agriculture, Additional Director Livestock, Assistant Director Labor, Police Department, and other officials from relevant departments.
Subsequently, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumaira Rabani also chaired a meeting of the District Hospital Waste Supervisory Committee. The meeting reviewed the measures taken to dispose of hospital waste according to the established procedures. She stated that appropriate training should also be provided to the individuals responsible for disposing of hospital waste.
Recent Stories
OPPO A3 Pre-Orders Kickoff with a Fun Picnic Experience and Exciting Offers!
Naseem Shah Returns as the Face of the Transformer-Inspired TECNO SPARK 30 Pro
Can You Master the "Slim Hai, Theek Hai" Tongue Twister?
Excitement Builds for Durefishan Saleem's Upcoming Drama "Sanwal Yaar Piya"
PakVsEng: Efforts to make pitch favorable in third Test underway
Gold prices increase by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan
Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Netherlands and Meets Top Military Leadership
Pakistan Navy Ship Seizes Narcotics at Sea
Few hours left for names of next CJP under new 26th Constitutional amendment
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, her husband Mahmood Chaudhary welcome third son
Gazette notification of 26th constitutional amendments issued after presidential ..
Kareena Kapoor's marriage certificate sparks controversy on social media
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM starts ‘Dhi Rani’ programme8 minutes ago
-
Trader deprived of Rs1m at gunpoint8 minutes ago
-
University of Sargodha marks World Statistics Day8 minutes ago
-
996 smoke emitting vehicles challaned8 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh8 minutes ago
-
UoS hosts research exhibition8 minutes ago
-
Two youngsters killed in car-bike collision in Layyah8 minutes ago
-
PU secure positions in HEC taekwondo championships18 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for expediting development work of ADP schemes18 minutes ago
-
CM congratulates nation on passage of amendment18 minutes ago
-
Journalists play vital role in strengthening democracy: Amir Muqam28 minutes ago
-
4 drug dealers arrested, 4 kg drugs seized28 minutes ago