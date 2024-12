Meeting reviews measures for celebration of Quaid Day on Dec 25 in Ziarat

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Zakaullah Durrani on Thursday chaired a meeting to review measures for celebration of Quaid-e-Azam Day on December 25

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Zakaullah Durrani on Thursday chaired a meeting to review measures for celebration of Quaid-e-Azam Day on December 25.

During the meeting, important decisions were taken in the meeting regarding the celebration of Quaid-e-Azam Day.

The Deputy Commissioner said that Quaid-e-Azam Day would be celebrated in Ziarat district in a great manner like in the past. In this regard, he said that a grand and dignified ceremony would be organized at Quaid-e-Azam Residency Ziarat on December 25 which would be attended by high officials.