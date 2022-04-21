Meeting reviews measures for paint of govt buildings, sanitation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner, Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal to review the measures taken to paint the government buildings in the three districts of the division and ongoing measures related to the sanitation. The video link meeting was attended by the administrative officers of all three districts. As many as 1097 government buildings were identified for paint.

Out of which 984 government buildings have been whitewashed and almost 90 percent of the work has been completed on the remaining buildings which will be completed within the specific time.

The meeting was informed that at the1626 points set up for garbage collection across the division, 74,530 metric tons of garbage was picked up and transferred to 46 disposal sites.

Out of 407 union councils across the division, 359 union councils were made completely waste-free.

The remaining union councils are also taking steps to dispose of garbage.

The commissioner directed that no negligence would be tolerated in the public welfare works.