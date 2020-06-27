Meeting reviews measures on flood protection, relief measures

Provincial Minister for Disaster Management Authority PDMA Mian Khalid Mahmood on Friday chaired a meeting here regarding flood protection and preparations for relief measures

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Disaster Management Authority PDMA Mian Khalid Mahmood on Friday chaired a meeting here regarding flood protection and preparations for relief measures.

Director General Punjab Disaster Management Authority Raja Khurram Shehzad Omar gave a detailed briefing to the minister regarding the provision of relief operations in case of floods in different districts.

All the district offices had been alerted in view of the possibility of floods in the monsoon season, he said adding the PDMA teams were ready for relief operations.

The minister directed the Director General PDMA to oblige the district officers to re-examine the equipment for relief operations and to seek the opinion of a third party for any consolation so as to remove any obstruction in case of need. In addition, in districts where drainage had not yet beencompleted, it should be completed on an emergency basis, he added.

Early notification and evacuation of the population to flood-prone areas should be ensured, he said.