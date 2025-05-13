Open Menu

Meeting Reviews Measures Taken Against Dengue

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Meeting reviews measures taken against dengue

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Dengue Control was

held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Ghulam Murtaza.

The meeting reviewed the measures taken to prevent dengue.

The District Health Officer Preventive Services, officers of relevant departments, and focal persons

were also present at the meeting.

The additional deputy commissioner said special attention should be paid to cleanliness.

He further

said that air coolers and water dispensers in use should be cleaned regularly.

He said that hotspot coverage of the district should be ensured and relevant officers

should monitor all matters.

On this occasion, it was informed that 3186 suspected dengue cases have been reported from

January 1 to May 11, and dengue larva has been found in 20 locations. 532 teams are active

in the field regarding dengue control.

Recent Stories

Google updates its logo for the first time in a de ..

Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade

2 hours ago
 President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key ..

President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit

2 hours ago
 Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ba ..

Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

3 hours ago
 40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embrace ..

40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks

3 hours ago
 Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

8 hours ago
 “Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate ..

“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”

16 hours ago
 AJK President lambastes India for deliberately tar ..

AJK President lambastes India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on ..

17 hours ago
 FTT praises government to recognize billions of ta ..

FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tar ..

17 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak A ..

Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh

17 hours ago
 Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khybe ..

Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khyber district

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan