Meeting reviews measures taken against dengue

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Dengue Control was

held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Ghulam Murtaza.

The meeting reviewed the measures taken to prevent dengue.

The District Health Officer Preventive Services, officers of relevant departments, and focal persons

were also present at the meeting.

The additional deputy commissioner said special attention should be paid to cleanliness.

He further

said that air coolers and water dispensers in use should be cleaned regularly.

He said that hotspot coverage of the district should be ensured and relevant officers

should monitor all matters.

On this occasion, it was informed that 3186 suspected dengue cases have been reported from

January 1 to May 11, and dengue larva has been found in 20 locations. 532 teams are active

in the field regarding dengue control.