Meeting reviews measures taken against smog

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A meeting of the District Anti-Smog Committee was held in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner's office here Wednesday under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :A meeting of the District Anti-Smog Committee was held in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner's office here Wednesday under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani. The meeting reviewed the measures taken against smog. CEO BWMC Naeem Akhtar, CEO education Muhammad Akram, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Adeel Khan, Deputy Director Agriculture Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq, Secretary Regional Transport Authority Urooj Fatima and other concerned officers attended the meeting.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner said that effective measures should be taken to eliminate smog. She said that brick kilns should only operate under zig-zag technology.

She said that the burning of garbage should be avoided and garbage must be disposed of properly. She also said that crop residues should not be burnt. Legal action will be taken against those who burn garbage and crop residues.

The ADC directed that action must be taken against smoke-emitting vehicles and the overall cleanliness should also be improved.

Assistant Director of Environment Ansar Abbas said that steps are being taken to prevent smoke emissions from the factories. In case of any violation, legal action will be taken, he said and added that awareness should be raised among the people about smog to avoid health hazards.