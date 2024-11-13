Meeting reviews measures taken for curbing smog

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq to review the measures taken by relevant departments regarding smog.

The DC directed that smoke-emitting vehicles should not be allowed on the roads. Vehicle fitness certificates should be checked, and using LPG cylinders in public transport should be prohibited. He stated that legal action should be taken against brick kilns that emit smoke. The Deputy Commissioner emphasized the need to work vigorously to control smog.

Secretary Regional Transport Authority briefed the meeting that from November 8 to November 12, a total of 492 vehicles were inspected during anti-smog operations conducted by the Regional Transport Authority, resulting in 58 challans for violations, 28 vehicles being impounded, and a fine of 116,000 rupees imposed.

The Punjab Highways Patrol issued 430 challans for violations during vehicle inspections related to anti-smog efforts, with fines exceeding 158,000 rupees.

The Environmental Department checked 52 brick kilns for smog protection, leading to the registration of 19 FIRs for violations and a fine of 400,000 rupees. Similarly, the Traffic Police of Bahawalpur inspected 3,261 vehicles from November 8 to November 12 for anti-smog measures, resulting in 633 challans for violations and a fine of 737,000 rupees imposed.