Meeting reviews measures taken for improving cotton production

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :A meeting of the Cotton Monitoring and Management Committee was held in the committee room of the office under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa on Wednesday.

In the meeting, measures taken to get maximum production of cotton crops were reviewed. The meeting was attended by Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq, Assistant Director Agriculture, farmers, dealers of fertilizers and pesticides, representatives of pesticide companies, and agriculture department officers.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa said that the relevant officers should inspect the cotton fields and pest scouting should be done effectively. He directed that the sale of fertilizers should be ensured at fixed rates and that fertilizer companies should increase the supply of fertilizers.

The officers concerned should go to the field and guide the landowners and farmers. Deputy Director of Agriculture (Extension) Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq briefed about cotton picking, pest scouting campaign, and the measures related to the better care of cotton crops in this current climatic conditions.

He said that 109,000 bales of cotton have been produced in the district. The landowners and the farmers are getting the price of cotton at the rate of Rs 8,000 to 9,000 per maund. Teams are active in the field to guide the farmers, regular pest scouting is started to guide the landowners and farmers related to the protection of cotton fields from harmful insects.