Open Menu

Meeting Reviews Measures Taken For Improving Cotton Production

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2023 | 10:24 PM

Meeting reviews measures taken for improving cotton production

A meeting of the Cotton Monitoring and Management Committee was held in the committee room of the office under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa on Wednesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :A meeting of the Cotton Monitoring and Management Committee was held in the committee room of the office under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa on Wednesday.

In the meeting, measures taken to get maximum production of cotton crops were reviewed. The meeting was attended by Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq, Assistant Director Agriculture, farmers, dealers of fertilizers and pesticides, representatives of pesticide companies, and agriculture department officers.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa said that the relevant officers should inspect the cotton fields and pest scouting should be done effectively. He directed that the sale of fertilizers should be ensured at fixed rates and that fertilizer companies should increase the supply of fertilizers.

The officers concerned should go to the field and guide the landowners and farmers. Deputy Director of Agriculture (Extension) Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq briefed about cotton picking, pest scouting campaign, and the measures related to the better care of cotton crops in this current climatic conditions.

He said that 109,000 bales of cotton have been produced in the district. The landowners and the farmers are getting the price of cotton at the rate of Rs 8,000 to 9,000 per maund. Teams are active in the field to guide the farmers, regular pest scouting is started to guide the landowners and farmers related to the protection of cotton fields from harmful insects.

Related Topics

Agriculture Sale Guide Price Cotton From

Recent Stories

Aneeq stresses unity among faiths, condemns image- ..

Aneeq stresses unity among faiths, condemns image-tarnishing efforts

1 minute ago
 Muslim leaders hail New York's move to allow ampli ..

Muslim leaders hail New York's move to allow amplified Azaan at Jumma prayers, i ..

1 minute ago
 Conversion of agricultural land to housing societi ..

Conversion of agricultural land to housing societies matter of grave concern: Sa ..

6 minutes ago
 Six players battle for European Ryder Cup place

Six players battle for European Ryder Cup place

6 minutes ago
 Kennedy pips Moon to win Zurich pole vault in trai ..

Kennedy pips Moon to win Zurich pole vault in train station

13 minutes ago
 Babar, Iftikhar centuries ensure victory for Pakis ..

Babar, Iftikhar centuries ensure victory for Pakistan against Nepal in Asia Cup ..

16 minutes ago
CEC hints at announcing Election Schedule in next ..

CEC hints at announcing Election Schedule in next few days

13 minutes ago
 Three killed in Gujranwala firing incident

Three killed in Gujranwala firing incident

13 minutes ago
 DC Cracks Down on Law Violators in Secretariat Sub ..

DC Cracks Down on Law Violators in Secretariat Subdivision

33 minutes ago
 Mangla Dam: Water level kept intact at maximum 124 ..

Mangla Dam: Water level kept intact at maximum 1242 feet capacity

39 minutes ago
 China exit Basketball World Cup in first round as ..

China exit Basketball World Cup in first round as US cruise on

39 minutes ago
 ECP should announce date of general election: Pak ..

ECP should announce date of general election: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan