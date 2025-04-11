Open Menu

Meeting Reviews Measures Taken For Possible Drought, Heat Wave

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2025 | 06:00 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) A meeting of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab was held here on Friday to discuss measures for tackling possible drought.

The meeting was chaired by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Musarrat Jabeen and Director General PDMA Punjab Irfan Ali Kathia at Commissioner's Office here. Deputy Commissioners, Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority and other relevant officers also participated in the meeting. The meeting reviewed the measures to address water supply, potential drought, and heatwave in Cholistan. MD CDA briefed on the current situation regarding drought and water supply.

DG PDMA Punjab Irfan Ali Kathia said that 10 water bowsers and 2000 jerrycans have been provided to prevent potential drought in Cholistan. He said that 4 water bowsers can store 12,500 liters of water while 6 water bowsers can store 5,000 liters of water. DG PDMA further informed that umbrellas are also being provided to protect against heat wave and sun.

He said that Deputy Commissioners should remain alert in the current situation; there is no room for negligence. He said that as per the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab, all possible assistance should be provided to the residents of Cholistan.

Later, DG PDMA Punjab Irfan Ali Kathia spoke to the media at Farid Gate and informed them about the measures taken by the Government of Punjab. He also distributed pamphlets related to public awareness. He urged citizens to take precautionary measures during heat wave and while going in the sun. He said that relevant departments can tackle potential drought through mutual cooperation. DG Irfan Ali Kathia requested the public not to waste water under any circumstances. He said an awareness campaign is also being conducted among citizens to protect them against potential drought and heat wave.

