Meeting Reviews Measures Taken For Possible Drought, Heat Wave
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2025 | 06:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) A meeting of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab was held here on Friday to discuss measures for tackling possible drought.
The meeting was chaired by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Musarrat Jabeen and Director General PDMA Punjab Irfan Ali Kathia at Commissioner's Office here. Deputy Commissioners, Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority and other relevant officers also participated in the meeting. The meeting reviewed the measures to address water supply, potential drought, and heatwave in Cholistan. MD CDA briefed on the current situation regarding drought and water supply.
DG PDMA Punjab Irfan Ali Kathia said that 10 water bowsers and 2000 jerrycans have been provided to prevent potential drought in Cholistan. He said that 4 water bowsers can store 12,500 liters of water while 6 water bowsers can store 5,000 liters of water. DG PDMA further informed that umbrellas are also being provided to protect against heat wave and sun.
He said that Deputy Commissioners should remain alert in the current situation; there is no room for negligence. He said that as per the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab, all possible assistance should be provided to the residents of Cholistan.
Later, DG PDMA Punjab Irfan Ali Kathia spoke to the media at Farid Gate and informed them about the measures taken by the Government of Punjab. He also distributed pamphlets related to public awareness. He urged citizens to take precautionary measures during heat wave and while going in the sun. He said that relevant departments can tackle potential drought through mutual cooperation. DG Irfan Ali Kathia requested the public not to waste water under any circumstances. He said an awareness campaign is also being conducted among citizens to protect them against potential drought and heat wave.
Recent Stories
Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate Standing Committee on Housing & Works meeting held6 hours ago
-
Mirpurkhas admin pushes for affordable flour prices6 hours ago
-
TBH, CSJ hold seminar examining school textbooks content in Pakistan6 hours ago
-
Sindh Govt announces Public-Private Partnership for Fertilizer Production from Thar Coal6 hours ago
-
Russian ambassador honors Pakistani lawmaker Sahar Kamran for strengthening bilateral ties6 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz concludes two-day visit to Belarus7 hours ago
-
CM Maryam reaches Turkiye to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum 20257 hours ago
-
Efforts expedited for monsoon flood arrangements in Faisalabad7 hours ago
-
SUPARCO commemorates International Day of Human Spaceflight7 hours ago
-
Sindh IG Prisons visits family of deceased lady police constable, announces relief package7 hours ago
-
Overseas Convention aims to strengthen ties with Diaspora: Ch Salik7 hours ago
-
Justice Najafi nominated for appointment as Judge SCP7 hours ago