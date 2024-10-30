Meeting reviews measures taken to avoid traffic accidents

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani to review measures, taken to avoid traffic accidents, improve traffic system, and keep traffic flowing smoothly. Officers from the relevant departments were also present. The additional deputy commissioner stressed the need to ensure enforcement of traffic laws to prevent accidents and maintain smooth traffic flow. She stated that fitness certificates for student transport vehicles should be obtained and the use of LPG should be avoided.

The meeting was informed that traffic signboards and informational boards regarding the enforcement of traffic laws have been installed on various roads in the district to prevent accidents. Similarly, measures have been taken by the traffic police to control accidents within the urban limits of Bahawalpur. On this occasion, Secretary Regional Transport Authority Sanaullah Riaz reported that legal action is being taken against vehicles emitting smoke, violations of axle load limits, and breaches of traffic laws.