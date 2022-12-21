Meeting reviews measures taken to beautify Bahawalpur city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar Wednesday said that all resources will be used to make the city beautiful and green.

He expressed these views while presiding over a high-level meeting at his office to review the measures taken for the beautification of the city.

The famous roundabouts of the city will be decorated with beautiful monuments and historical buildings will be decorated with electric lamps, he added.

The commissioner directed plantation should be done on a large scale through public-private partnerships to make the city greener.

He said that private institutions including business centers, banks, and commercial institutions should be restricted to make green belts in front of their offices.