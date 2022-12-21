UrduPoint.com

Meeting Reviews Measures Taken To Beautify Bahawalpur City

Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Meeting reviews measures taken to beautify Bahawalpur city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar Wednesday said that all resources will be used to make the city beautiful and green.

He expressed these views while presiding over a high-level meeting at his office to review the measures taken for the beautification of the city.

The famous roundabouts of the city will be decorated with beautiful monuments and historical buildings will be decorated with electric lamps, he added.

The commissioner directed plantation should be done on a large scale through public-private partnerships to make the city greener.

He said that private institutions including business centers, banks, and commercial institutions should be restricted to make green belts in front of their offices.

Related Topics

Business Bahawalpur All

Recent Stories

PFA stopped 2,159 food points, disposed of 61,291 ..

PFA stopped 2,159 food points, disposed of 61,291 maunds tainted milk in 2022

17 minutes ago
 Biden Says 'Thrilled' to Meet Zelenskyy at White H ..

Biden Says 'Thrilled' to Meet Zelenskyy at White House

17 minutes ago
 Supply of Hypersonic Missile Systems Kinzhal, Zirc ..

Supply of Hypersonic Missile Systems Kinzhal, Zircon to Army Needs Increasing - ..

18 minutes ago
 New Russian Submarine Generalissimus Suvorov Commi ..

New Russian Submarine Generalissimus Suvorov Commissioned Into Russian Navy - Sh ..

18 minutes ago
 vivo Creates Unforgettable Moments for Global Fans ..

56 minutes ago
 Pervaiz Elahi will not remain CM as declaration is ..

Pervaiz Elahi will not remain CM as declaration is passed: Rana Sanaullah

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.