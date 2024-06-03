Meeting reviews measures taken to counter heat wave

A meeting of the District Emergency Board and District Management Authority was held in the Committee Room of the DC Office under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) A meeting of the District Emergency Board and District Management Authority was held in the Committee Room of the DC Office under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar.

The meeting reviewed the disaster management plan, special security and safety arrangements, and measures to be taken at the crossing points of the Sutlej River in light of the ongoing heat wave. The meeting also reviewed the implementation of fire safety measures in buildings under the Punjab Community Safety Building Regulations 2022, the forest fire prevention and control plan, and measures to ensure safety during the current heat wave.

It was informed that protective measures have been taken during the current heat wave and camps have been set up at various locations in the city. The SDO Cholistan Development Authority informed that clean water is being supplied to Cholisthan through the CDA and PDMA water bowsers. The Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance directed the Forest Department to operationalize watch towers and create water filling points in connection with the forest fire prevention and control plan.

He stressed the importance of ensuring the availability of life jackets at the Sutlej River crossing points and eliminating overloading in boats. He also emphasized the need to finalize disaster management plans and special security and safety arrangements for the safety of high-rise buildings in the city, ensuring compliance with fire safety measures under the Punjab Community Safety Building Regulations 2022, to avoid any untoward situation.

The Secretary of District Emergency Board and District Management Authority Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur Baqir Hussain informed that in case of any emergency, the Rescue Control Room can be contacted at 9250500 and the District Control Room of the District Administration can be contacted at 9250508. The meeting was attended by officers from the District and Tehsil Administration, Punjab Police, Regional Transport, Health Department, Forest Department, Cholistan Development Authority, PDMA, Civil Defence, WAPDA, Traffic Police, PTCL, Metropolitan Corporation, District Council, Cantonment Board, RTA, Department of Auqaf, Sui Gas, Bahawalpur Waste Management Company, Irrigation and other departments.