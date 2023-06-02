UrduPoint.com

Meeting Reviews Measures Taken To Dispose Of Hospital Waste

Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2023 | 08:33 PM

The meeting of the District Hospital Waste Supervisory Committee held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar

Additional Medical Superintendent Bahawal Victoria Hospital Dr. Ijaz Rasool, DHO Dr. Khalid Mehmood Arain, Dr. Mujahid Abbas, Assistant Director Environment Ansar Abbas, and other relevant officers were present.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar said that the waste material of the hospital should be disposed of properly. He said that strict action should be taken against those who are not disposed of the waste material properly.

In the meeting, Assistant Director of Environment Ansir Abbas said that last month 7 FIRs have been filed against those involved in the purchase and sale of hospital waste material and relevant notices have been issued to three hospitals. He said that monitoring is being done on a daily basis.

