Meeting reviews measures to control traffic accidents

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) A meeting was held to review the measures taken to control traffic accidents and keep traffic flowing smoothly.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq, District Police Officer Asad Sarfraz, Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation, Civil Defence Officer, and other officers from relevant departments. The DC stated that the implementation of traffic laws should be ensured to prevent accidents and keep traffic flowing smoothly.

Speaking at the meeting, DPO Asad Sarfraz said that legal action should be taken against speeding, negligence, improper use of U-turns, and underage driving.

Furthermore, instructions were given in the meeting to construct speed humps and install cat eyes on various important highways to control accidents within the city limits. The DPO said that the traffic police should work diligently throughout the district for traffic rules enforcement and yellow line marking should be made on roads within the urban limits of the district.

Similarly, another meeting was held to review the measures taken to eliminate LPG decanting and illegally established petrol pumps. The DC said that relevant officers should work effectively in the field to eliminate LPG decanting and illegally established petrol pumps, and LPG cylinders should be removed from rickshaws and vans.