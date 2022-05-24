UrduPoint.com

Meeting Reviews Medical Facilities At Pak Italian Modern Burn Unit

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2022 | 06:28 PM

Meeting reviews medical facilities at Pak Italian Modern Burn Unit

A meeting headed by Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Vice Chancellor Dr. Rana Altaf inspected medical facilities being provided to burnt kids at Pak Italian Modern Burn Unit here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :A meeting headed by Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Vice Chancellor Dr. Rana Altaf inspected medical facilities being provided to burnt kids at Pak Italian Modern Burn Unit here on Tuesday.

NMC Principal Dr. Iftikhar Khan, Dean In charge of Burn Unit Dr.

Naheed Chaudhary, Dr Amir, Dr Bilal Saeed, Dr Azam, Dr Wasim Rabbani and others attended the meeting.

It reviewed advancement in setting up Burn unit for kids at Pak Italian Modern Burn Unit and provision of healthcare facilities to patients.

The VC ensured his complete assistance to burn unit administration in this connection, said a news release issued here.

Recent Stories

PPP AJK chapter to launch protest for showing soli ..

PPP AJK chapter to launch protest for showing solidarity with Yasin Malik

42 seconds ago
 924 policemen to remain alert at police lines

924 policemen to remain alert at police lines

45 seconds ago
 London's long-delayed commuter rail link opens

London's long-delayed commuter rail link opens

46 seconds ago
 ICAP libraries crowded ahead of CA exams in twin c ..

ICAP libraries crowded ahead of CA exams in twin cities

48 seconds ago
 Medvedev eases through at French Open as Rune stri ..

Medvedev eases through at French Open as Rune strikes teen blow

4 minutes ago
 Dr Ijaz Tabassum assigns additional responsibiliti ..

Dr Ijaz Tabassum assigns additional responsibilities in AARI public relations de ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.