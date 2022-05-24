Meeting reviews medical facilities at Pak Italian Modern Burn Unit

A meeting headed by Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Vice Chancellor Dr. Rana Altaf inspected medical facilities being provided to burnt kids at Pak Italian Modern Burn Unit here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :A meeting headed by Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Vice Chancellor Dr. Rana Altaf inspected medical facilities being provided to burnt kids at Pak Italian Modern Burn Unit here on Tuesday.

NMC Principal Dr. Iftikhar Khan, Dean In charge of Burn Unit Dr.

Naheed Chaudhary, Dr Amir, Dr Bilal Saeed, Dr Azam, Dr Wasim Rabbani and others attended the meeting.

It reviewed advancement in setting up Burn unit for kids at Pak Italian Modern Burn Unit and provision of healthcare facilities to patients.

The VC ensured his complete assistance to burn unit administration in this connection, said a news release issued here.