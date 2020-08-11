UrduPoint.com
Meeting Reviews Moharram Security Arrangements

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 01:10 PM

Meeting reviews Moharram security arrangements

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :A meeting of the district management held at DC Office reviewed security arrangement made in connection with maintenance of law and order during Moharram-ul-Haram days.

The meeting was presided over by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, Muzaffar Khan Siaal while it was also attended by Superintendant Police (Investigation), Muhammad Saleem Khan Niazi, President, Anjuman Tajraan, Hafiz Muhammad Younas, religious leaders- Maulana Habib-Ur-Rehman, Nadir Bukhari, Sadiq Hussain Jaffery, Ashique Hussain, Imran Naqvi and Gohar Naqvi.

The meeting was told that contingents of law enforcers would be deployed in and around Imambargahs and on the routes of Moharram processions. "Foolproof security arrangements have been made for providing security to mourners and their processions at Imambargahs and on the routes of religious processions," SP (Investigation) said.

The religious scholars were urged to make mourners bound to use senitizers and keep distance with each other while participating in religious processions and majalis.

