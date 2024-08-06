Meeting reviews Monsoon arrangements

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Municipal Commissioner (MC), Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC), Muhammad Ali Shaikh on Tuesday reviewed the arrangements by Sukkur Municipal Corporation to cope with flooding.

He was chairing a meeting at his Office here along with the officers concerned.

The MC Shaikh said that officers and officials of the corporation were in the field and added that immediate arrangements were made for drainage of stagnant rain water.

He further directed officers that Nullah should be specially monitored and all the preparations should be completed immediately.

SMC officials briefed the Municipal Commissioner about arrangements for the ongoing monsoon.