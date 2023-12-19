Open Menu

Meeting Reviews Monthly Progress Of Livestock Activities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2023 | 06:33 PM

Director General of the Livestock Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Alamzeb Mohmand on Tuesday held a meeting to review the monthly performance of District Officers, project completion and other matters

The District Officers briefed the Director General on their performance, highlighting initiatives taken for the improvement of livestock activities and the welfare of livestock farmers.

The meeting also included a detailed briefing on the successful Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Livestock Program by the present provincial government.

The Director General Livestock emphasized the importance of maintaining accurate records of milk production from each district and ensuring proper documentation of dairy farms, including records of inbound and outbound animals.

All district officers were instructed to establish effective communication and cooperation with landowners, appoint coordinators during fieldwork, and ensure systematic mapping. Additionally, they were directed to raise awareness among farmers in poultry and dairy farms, providing comprehensive services and maintaining records.

The DG urged the officers to vaccinate animals promptly to prevent and protect them from contagious diseases.

Furthermore, he emphasized the swift organization of field days, issuing warnings, and conducting vaccination awareness campaigns through banners and other means to raise awareness in their respective districts.

